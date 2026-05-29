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CSPD releases community notification of a ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ address change

Colorado Springs Police Department
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Published 2:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that Mitchell Wayne Bishop, who has been labeled as a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP), has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says Bishop's criminal history shows that he was convicted in 2007 for attempted sexual assault on a child and child abuse. Bishop was also convicted in 1995 for domestic violence-harassment, according to law enforcement.

CSPD says he is currently registered as homeless, living by the “Springs Rescue Mission” at 5 W Las Vegas St. Police describe him as a white male, 66 years old, 6’0” tall, 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement confirms that Bishop is one of 20 SVPs currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in the community.

Under Colorado Law, CSPD is obligated to provide community notifications on SVPs.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this community notification process can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

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