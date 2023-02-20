Big game season structure open forum now available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking input from resident and non-resident big game hunters on changes CPW is making to better improve its services for the upcoming 2025-2029 hunting seasons.

The comment form will be live until March 15, 2023, and will cover issues related to hunting regulation developments and processes. These topics will not be final options to vote on but rather options being considered to maintain healthy wildlife structures for both the hunting and non-hunting public.

These include but are not limited to:

Alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses

Alternatives for rifle season date structures for deer and elk

Adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season

Adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season

Early season (archery and muzzleloader) date structures

Current weighted-point draw system for bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose

Other topics of discussion will be further considered as initial input rolls in.

To receive more information about these public meetings including dates and locations, sign up for CPW's E-Newsletter here.

To register and complete the comment form, click here.