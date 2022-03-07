Colorado Springs clarinetist sets up fundraiser to help people in Kharkiv

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Philharmonic clarinetist is leading the effort to raise money for those in need in Ukraine.

Sergei Vassiliev tells KRDO it's hard to watch the war raging on in his home city Kharkiv.

"It’s like a family member getting hurt," said Vassiliev.

He keeps in contact with his family every day and says some are still there.

"I talked to my aunt on the phone just a few hours ago and she’s in a pretty tough mental state. It’s just very, very hard when you hear a whistle of airplanes and bombs going off you know all the time," said Vassiliev.

Photo courtesy of Sergei Vassiliev

Some are lucky and have been able to avoid the danger. His parents, a cousin, and her daughter are among the few, but it wasn't easy.

"They are now in Slovakia safely, so that took three days. It was a really long trip, lots of blocked posts, lots of traffic, luckily the border wasn’t too bad only about a three-hour wait, but they’re safe now," said Vassiliev.

His family's journey isn't over yet, and that's why Vassiliver is raising money to help people find safety.

"People in Ukraine are still getting paid, they have some savings some money, but we want to make sure it’s not a deterrent to them saving their lives," said Vassiliev.

If you would like to donate or attend the Zoom Q&A with the Vassilievs, you can visit this link.