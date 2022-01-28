WEEKEND WEATHER: A beautiful weekend ahead. Enjoy it because we’re tracking more cold and snow

After a wonderfully sunny Friday, temperatures will cool down to near 20 degrees overnight. That means that Saturday will start rather cold but we'll quickly warm into the mid 50s by lunchtime under sunny skies.

A similar story is expected Sunday and Monday. Monday however, will be a bit windy ahead of our next storm that could bring more snow and very cold weather to our area. We're talking light snow amounts but temperatures falling to near or below zero at times.