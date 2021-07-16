AVALANCHE ANNOUNCES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

News

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today its preseason schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The Avalanche will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road. The Avs will face the same three opponents for the fourth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights twice each (note: there was no preseason in 2020-21). Colorado opens the preseason slate against the Golden Knights on Sept. 28 at T-Mobile Arena and closes out exhibition play at home on Oct. 9 vs. Dallas.

All six games can be heard on the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM or 950 AM. Altitude TV information will be announced at a later time.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2021-22 schedule is announced at a later date. Full Season Memberships and Partial Deposits are on sale now by calling the Avalanche Sales Office at 303.4AVS.NHL.

2021-22 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Time (MT) Location

Tue Sept. 28 at Vegas 8 p.m. Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thu Sept. 30 Minnesota 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)

Mon Oct. 4 at Minnesota 6 p.m. St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)

Tue Oct. 5 Vegas 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)

Thu Oct. 7 at Dallas 6 p.m. Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Sat Oct. 9 Dallas 5 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)