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CNN - Business/Consumer

Can your wallet withstand high gas prices? Let us know

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March 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Published 2:56 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Gas prices have skyrocketed due to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, putting even more financial strain on many Americans’ wallets.

Are you having trouble affording the higher prices at the pump? Share your story using the form below.

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