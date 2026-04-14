NFL reporter Dianna Russini exits The Athletic amid probe over photos with Patriots coach

By Brian Stelter, Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday, a week after the star NFL reporter was sidelined amid an internal investigation into her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

A spokesperson for The New York Times Company, which owns The Athletic, confirmed her resignation and declined further comment about the circumstances.

In a resignation letter that she shared on X, Russini said she was stepping aside “not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Russini notably did not address the nature of her relationship with Vrabel. However, she said, “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

On April 7, Page Six shared photos showing Russini and Vrabel holding hands, embracing and spending time in a pool together at a boutique resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The photos were taken on March 28, according to the publication, which noted that both adults are married.

Vrabel told Page Six that the photos showed “a completely innocent interaction” and said “any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

And Russini told the publication that “the photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Nevertheless, the appearance of a cozy relationship set off a firestorm in the sports media world.

The Athletic’s top editor, Steven Ginsberg, initially called the photos “misleading” and lacking “essential context.”

“These were public interactions in front of many people,” he said. “Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at the Athletic.”

But the Times also opened an investigation into the matter, including a review of her past coverage, and benched her from reporting for the time being, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Russini, a veteran of ESPN, was a key part of The Athletic’s effort to expand its NFL coverage with high-profile insider talent.

Ginsberg, who faced some skepticism internally for defending Russini at the outset, explained his decision-making in a memo to staffers on Tuesday afternoon.

“When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter,” Ginsberg wrote.

“As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation,” he said without getting into specifics. “While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign.”

Ginsberg said the probe into Russini’s work remains ongoing and is being spearheaded by Mike Semel, The Athletic’s editorial director for standards and editorial quality in charge of ethical issues.

For her part, Russini on Tuesday blamed “commentators in various media” for engaging in “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

But her resignation letter did not state what the facts are.

“I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept,” she added, asserting that her journalistic record “speaks for itself.”

The-CNN-Wire

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