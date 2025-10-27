Jon Stewart says he wants to stay at ‘The Daily Show,’ urges people to ‘fight like hell’

By Brian Stelter, CNN

(CNN) — Jon Stewart says he wants to stay at “The Daily Show” desk after his current contract expires in December.

“We’re working on staying,” the Comedy Central host said Sunday when asked about his status on stage at The New Yorker Festival in Manhattan.

“It’s not as clear-cut as all that,” Stewart quickly added. He started to say the media business is changing, perhaps alluding to the recent ownership changes at Comedy Central’s parent, Paramount.

However, Remnick asked, “If it’s up to you, you’re staying?” Yes, Stewart said.

A Paramount spokesperson declined to comment on Stewart’s remarks.

Stewart first hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, returning last year to host its Monday episodes. The satirical newscast’s correspondents have been taking turns filling in the rest of the week.

Remnick had brought up the political context earlier in the conversation: Paramount’s ownership shift, Disney’s suspension of Kimmel amid Trump administration pressure, and widespread perceptions of media mogul capitulation to President Trump.

Stewart, one of the biggest stars on cable, has been outspoken in his opposition to President Trump and equally loud about his support of late-night comedy.

Remnick asked “what do you do” when facing pressure, and Stewart said, “You don’t compromise on what you do, and you do it till they tell you to leave. That’s all you can do.”

Stewart acknowledged the fears about Trump’s authoritarian approach — and said the US may wind up in “some kind of soft autocracy where news is controlled” — but also urged Trump’s critics to recognize the power they have.

“We have a lot of different avenues,” he said. “And suppression creates opportunity, and a populace that is thirsty for inspiration and leadership and morality and integrity and lack of corruption, that’s fertile ground for that opportunity.”

Talking about new media stars like podcaster Joe Rogan, Stewart said, “It’s not acceptable to just say, well, ‘I don’t like what he does.’ Then do it better, beat them at their own game. Go on.”

“There’s no one in this world right now that isn’t platformed,” he added. “And so if you have a problem with information, then fight like hell to get better information out there.”

