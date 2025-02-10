Is something you ordered taking a while to be delivered? Tariffs may be to blame

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Still waiting for that Valentine’s Day gift you ordered weeks ago? President Donald Trump’s trade war could be to blame.

On February 4, Trump levied a new 10% tariff on all goods coming to the US from China. Initially, the tariffs were also applied to packages imported from China worth less than $800 that were previously exempt. That would have included goods Americans bought coming from China on sites like Amazon, Etsy, Shein, Temu and AliExpress.

But the Trump administration suspended that provision temporarily, throwing the US Postal Service into chaos as it was forced to halt all package deliveries from China and Hong Kong to comply with the order.

However, to comply with the initial tariffs Trump set in motion, your package, which ordinarily could have been delivered by now, may have been caught up in the confusion and could still be sitting with customs, where it was set to undergo a more thorough inspection.

If you’re waiting on an order that you expected to arrive by now, have you reached out to the company or seller to inquire what’s behind the delay? If so, did they mention tariffs?

If that’s the case, CNN wants to hear from you for possible inclusion in a story. We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.