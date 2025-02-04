Are you a business owner worried about Trump’s tariffs?

Skip to Content
By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Tensions among the United States and its three biggest trading partners are injecting uncertainty into the US economy, putting American business owners in an uncomfortable wait-and-see posture. We’d like to hear from you.

Mexico and Canada on Monday reached a deal with President Donald Trump to pause the 25% tariffs he announced over the weekend, but only for a month. Meanwhile Trump did levy an additional 10% tariff on imported Chinese goods, and China retaliated against the US Tuesday with new taxes and tariffs.

If this is the beginning of all-out trade war, it would affect plenty of US companies — many of which rely on imported goods and overseas labor to assemble parts.

As a business owner, have you taken any steps to adjust? Share with us how you’re feeling about the uncertainty over trade policy.

