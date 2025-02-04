Are you a business owner worried about Trump’s tariffs?
By Bryan Mena, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Tensions among the United States and its three biggest trading partners are injecting uncertainty into the US economy, putting American business owners in an uncomfortable wait-and-see posture. We’d like to hear from you.
Mexico and Canada on Monday reached a deal with President Donald Trump to pause the 25% tariffs he announced over the weekend, but only for a month. Meanwhile Trump did levy an additional 10% tariff on imported Chinese goods, and China retaliated against the US Tuesday with new taxes and tariffs.
If this is the beginning of all-out trade war, it would affect plenty of US companies — many of which rely on imported goods and overseas labor to assemble parts.
As a business owner, have you taken any steps to adjust? Share with us how you’re feeling about the uncertainty over trade policy.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.