Rohit Chopra is leaving his role as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director

(CNN) — Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced he’s stepping down from his post on Saturday.

“This letter confirms that my term as CFPB Director has concluded. I know the CFPB is ready to work with you and the next confirmed Director, and we have a great deal of energy to ensure continued success,” Chopra wrote in a letter posted to X.

Chopra was appointed in 2021 by former President Joe Biden to serve as director of the bureau that regulates financial agencies.

