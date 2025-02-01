Rohit Chopra is leaving his role as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director
By Auzinea Bacon, CNN
(CNN) — Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced he’s stepping down from his post on Saturday.
“This letter confirms that my term as CFPB Director has concluded. I know the CFPB is ready to work with you and the next confirmed Director, and we have a great deal of energy to ensure continued success,” Chopra wrote in a letter posted to X.
Chopra was appointed in 2021 by former President Joe Biden to serve as director of the bureau that regulates financial agencies.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.