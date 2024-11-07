Volkswagen recalls more than 114,000 cars due to airbag safety

By John Towfighi, CNN

(CNN) — Volkswagen is recalling 114,478 vehicles in the US because of safety concerns over their airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall includes certain 2006-07 Passat Sedans, 2012 to 2014 Passat models and 2017 Passat Wagons, as well as certain 2017 to 2019 Beetle and Beetle Convertible models.

Airbags on the driver’s side of the vehicles pose a risk of exploding due to long-term exposure to humidity and high temperatures.

“The driver’s side frontal air bag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity,” said an NHTSA recall report submitted on October 30 and posted online Thursday.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Owners can have their driver’s side airbag replaced for free at a Volkswagen dealership. Affected customers should be notified by December 27, according to the NHTSA.

In June, the automaker also recalled 271,330 of its Atlas SUV vehicles because of concerns about faulty passenger-side airbags.

Customers can contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 with questions about recalls.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.