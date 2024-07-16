Skip to Content
This key measure of the US economy held surprisingly steady

Spending at US retailers has been mostly flat since the beginning of the year
Spending at US retailers has been mostly flat since the beginning of the year
By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — It’s been a disappointing few months for American retailers, but the consumer isn’t tapping out quite yet.

Spending at US retailers has been mostly flat since the beginning of the year, holding steady in June, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

June’s reading was better than the outright decline economists projected in a FactSet poll. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

