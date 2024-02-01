Apple sales boost profits, but China struggles continue

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid and Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Apple on Thursday reported slowing sales in China, its third-largest market, but still posted its first increase in profits in a year.

Revenue in China slid 13% from last year. In contrast, sales increased in Europe and Japan.

However, the company reported an overall upswing in net sales after four straight quarters of declines.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company’s growth was fueled by iPhone sales and an all-time revenue record in the company’s services division.

“We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments,” Cook said.

Net iPhone sales grew from $65.7 billion one year ago to $69.7 billion in the fourth quarter, but Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at Investing.com, said that China’s revenue numbers indicate demand for the device in the region is slowing “more than expected in the fact of rising competition from local companies, including Huawei.”

“The big question is if this is just a blip, or signs of a bigger shift among consumers as rising interest rates and a weaker economic backdrop discourage consumers from making pricey purchases,” Cohen said.

Apple’s stock dropped by 1% after the market close.

