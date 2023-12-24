Around 100 Airbus employees fall ill after company Christmas party

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — A holiday celebration for employees of an Airbus subsidiary in France took a turn for the worse earlier this month as dozens of employees became sick after a company Christmas party.

“Around 100 Airbus Atlantic employees were taken ill after contracting a food-borne illness after eating the company-organized Christmas lunch,” a spokesperson for the European aeronautics company said in an emailed statement to CNN.

The spokesperson did not specify the type of food.

Nobody at Airbus was rendered seriously ill by the December 15 incident, and all employees were back at work by the next Monday, according to the spokesperson.

Airbus Atlantic, established in January 2022, is a wholly owned Airbus subsidiary specializing in airplane seats. Airbus Atlantic has 13,000 employees in five countries, though the ill-fated Christmas lunch occurred in France.

French health authorities are leading an investigation into the illness outbreak, the Airbus spokesperson said.

“This appears to be an isolated event and all employees are recovering well,” the Airbus spokesperson added. “The health of our employees remains our primary concern and we are fully cooperating with the ARS health agency to identify the cause of the illness and ensure this cannot happen again in the future.”

