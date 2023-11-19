Honda recall 2023: Engine concerns impact Pilot, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura and other models

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

(CNN) — Honda is recalling almost 250,000 vehicles due to a manufacturing error that may damage the engine.

According to a notice the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday, a connecting rod bearing in the engines of Acura and Honda models is defective and could cause the engine to “run improperly or stall while driving, increasing the risk of a fire, crash, or injury.”

The recall encompasses 2015-2020 Acura TLX and the 2016-2020 MDX. 2018 and 2019 Honda Odysseys, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Pilots, and Ridgelines manufactured between 2017 and 2019 are also potentially affected.

This is Honda’s 14th recall this year and its fifth largest. This recall brings the number of Honda vehicles recalled in 2023 up to more than three million.

Honda said owners will be notified by letter in early January, and that dealers will inspect, repair and replace the engines for free.

Vehicle owners can find out if their car is included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com.

