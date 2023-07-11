Thousands of Taylor Swift fans left hanging as Ticketmaster suddenly suspends ticket sales

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — Ticketmaster has created more bad blood with Taylor Swift fans after its website glitched Tuesday, preventing thousands of Swifties from buying tickets for the singer’s upcoming concerts in France.

Ticketmaster said on Twitter Tuesday that it had “put on hold” ticket sales for four dates of Swift’s hugely popular Eras Tour in Paris, including two dates in Lyon, both scheduled for spring next year.

“We will keep you posted with new a sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid,” the company’s French bureau said.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Responding to Ticketmaster’s tweet, one Twitter user said she had been “waiting hours.”

“Will the ticket sales commence again today? Tomorrow? Another week? People have lives to live,” she wrote.

“Communication would be great in this situation given that many of us have been sitting in these queues for almost four hours,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

It’s a problem Swift fans know all too well: The ticketing site crashed in November after millions of people flocked to the platform to try to snag Eras Tour tickets.

Ticketmaster subsequently canceled ticket sales to the general public, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

The fiasco has prompted US lawmakers to investigate whether Ticketmaster has a monopoly on selling tickets for events, resulting in higher prices for customers.

In March, Ticketmaster ran into trouble again when some fans of the Eurovision Song Contest found they were unable to access the platform.

A company spokesperson told CNN at the time that only “a very small number of fans [had] experienced issues accessing the queue.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.