Jack in the Box just opened a temporary Snoop Dogg themed restaurant in California

(CNN) — Jack in the Box announced it opened a pop-up restaurant themed after fellow California legend Snoop Dogg – and no, gin and juice will not be on the menu.

The fast-food chain says the restaurant, which is open in Inglewood, will only be running during the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The San Diego-based chain’s temporary restaurant, which closes July 2, is named Dogg in tha Boxx, the news release stated. It’s located at 1220 Centinela Avenue.

The Snoopified menu includes offerings like the Snoopadelic Shake and a Snoop Munchie meal, according to the release.

Beyond the Snoop-themed food items, fans of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper can take a seat on Snoop’s throne and admire the lowriders – a Los Angeles staple – parked outside the restaurant, according to Jack in the Box.

Snoop Dogg is known for his appreciation of the vehicles, particularly the Cadillac DeVille.

The brand’s partnership with the Long Beach native debuted the “Snoopified” 24-hour fast food location in Inglewood on June 29 to appeal to crowds with after-hours cravings, according to a news release.

Many of the restaurant chain’s permanent restaurants are open 18 to 24 hours, according to the company’s website.

“Jack (in the) Box and Snoop are both known for their unruly leadership and doing things their own way, it was only natural to work together,” spokesperson Mijal Tenenbaum said in an email to CNN.

“Snoop speaks directly to our late-night crowd – fans of our menu that are more inclined to pick up Tiny Tacos or Curly Fries from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” Tenenbaum said.

The pop-up joint isn’t the first time the rapper has teamed up with Jack in the Box.

The company previously worked with Snoop in 2018 on a Munchie Meal launch, according to Tenenbaum.

“He’s a true fan of the brand and we wanted to welcome him back,” said Tenenbaum, who could not confirm to CNN whether Snoop Dogg would be stopping by the pop-up restaurant.

