Microsoft Outlook users hit with brief Monday morning outage

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users briefly reported issues accessing their email accounts on Monday morning.

More than 15,000 users reported issues with Microsoft 365, the web version of the Microsoft Outlook application, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector. Reports of the outage began to tick up at around 10 am ET, according to DownDetector data. By around noon ET, however, the reports of issues began to rapidly subside and the company confirmed early in the afternoon that the issue had been resolved.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” the company tweeted from its Microsoft 365 Status support handle a little after 11:30 am ET.

In a follow-up tweet, the company added, “We’re reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue.”

The Twitter thread continued to say that the company has “identified downstream impact” for other Microsoft tools, including Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

By a little after 1 pm ET, however, the company said on Twitter that the issue had been fixed. “We’ve completed our targeted restarts and have confirmed that impact has been mitigated,” the company said.

In a statement Monday afternoon, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNN, “We have resolved an issue preventing users from accessing some of our services.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.