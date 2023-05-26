Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

JPMorgan is cutting about 500 jobs

<i>Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Corbis News/Getty Images</i><br/>People are reflected into a J.P.Morgan Chase & Co window on April 14 in New York City. JPMorgan is letting go of about 500 employees across the bank.
Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Corbis News/Getty Images
People are reflected into a J.P.Morgan Chase & Co window on April 14 in New York City. JPMorgan is letting go of about 500 employees across the bank.
By
New
Published 7:48 PM

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — JPMorgan Chase is letting go of about 500 employees this week across the bank, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The layoffs, first reported by CNBC, are taking place company-wide but will focus mostly on technology and operations, JPMorgan said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson said the company regularly reviews its business and customer needs and continues to hire in other areas. The bank has more than 13,000 total job openings and employs nearly 300,000 people.

The news comes just a day after JPMorgan informed about 1,000 First Republic Bank employees that they will no longer have jobs. JPMorgan acquired most of First Republic earlier this month after the San Francisco-based regional bank was seized by the government.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content