PacWest Bank shares tumble as crisis prompts customers to yank deposits
By Allison Morrow, CNN
Shares of PacWest Bancorp briefly fell 30% before being halted for volatility Thursday after the regional bank reported that customers had recently drawn down about 9.5% of total deposits.
PacWest is one of several mid-size lenders that has been under intense scrutiny in the weeks since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, setting off a panic around the financial stability of similarly positioned banks.
Following the collapse of First Republic Bank last week, PacWest saw a rush of withdrawals of uninsured deposits, prompting it to pledge more of its assets as collateral to shore up its cash position, the bank said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
The update marked a notable change from a week ago, when PacWest said it had not experienced “out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows” after First Republic’s hastily arranged sale to JPMorgan Chase.
At the end of March, PacWest’s total deposits stood at more than $28 billion, down from about $34 billion at the end of 2022.
Other regional bank shares, including Western Alliance and Zions, were also down Thursday morning.
PacWest’s stock is down 78% this year.
This story is developing. It will be updated.
