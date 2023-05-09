Mark Zuckerberg wins gold and silver in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg won two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school Saturday, adding to the tech leader’s vast array of extracurricular activities.

The 38-year-old Zuckerberg competed at the BJJ Tour competition in Woodside, California. Zuckerberg won the gold medal in the Nogi Master 1 White Belt Feather Weight Division and the Silver medal in the Gi Master 2 White Belt Feather Weight Division, BJJ Tour confirmed.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook. The post garnered more than 40,000 comments including from UFC fighter Conor McGregor and jiu-jitsu world champion Bernardo Faria.

On an August 2022 episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Zuckerberg said he found Jiu-Jitsu to help boost his energy and focus at work. He called the sport “primal.” He began practicing the skill during the pandemic.

Zuckerberg’s trainer said he was inspired by the famous Facebook founder’s ability to continue to learn new skills and accept challenges for himself.

“Getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic,” said Zuckerberg’s trainer Kai Wu. “No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could.

Zuckerberg has given himself a series of annual challenges, including learning Chinese and killing all meat that he eats. He succeeded in giving a 20-minute speech in Mandarin while visiting Tsingua University in Beijing in 2015.

