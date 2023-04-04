‘I am truly sorry.’ Credit Suisse chair apologizes at final shareholder meeting

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann apologized to angry shareholders Tuesday after the ailing Swiss lender required an emergency rescue last month that left investors nursing heavy losses.

“It is a sad day. For all of you, and for us,” Lehmann said at an ice hockey stadium in Zurich at the bank’s last annual meeting as an independent company.

The somber affair felt like a funeral for the lender, which has been a key driver of Switzerland’s economic development over the past 167 years. Protesters gathered outside the venue, with some erecting a capsized boat to signify the bank’s demise.

Credit Suisse shareholders used the meeting to vent their frustration and grill the bank’s board over the government-orchestrated takeover of the Swiss lender by its larger rival UBS.

Shareholders of both banks were denied a vote on the deal, forced through by the Swiss government two weeks ago to prevent Credit Suisse from imploding and triggering a wider financial crisis.

The lender’s shareholders were largely wiped out by the rescue, receiving the equivalent of just 0.76 Swiss francs in UBS shares for stock that was worth 1.86 francs before the deal was announced. Owners of $17 billion worth of additional tier one bonds — a riskier class of bank debt — lost everything.

Vincent Kaufmann, the CEO of the Ethos Foundation, which advises pension funds and other shareholders, said at the Tuesday meeting that “numerous scandals” in recent years had “thoroughly ruined the reputation of the bank.”

“And here we are today with our shares worth only 75 cents or so, so enormous losses for all of us,” he said.

Credit Suisse ran out of time

Scandals and compliance failures have plagued Credit Suisse in recent years, wiping out its profit and costing several top managers their jobs.

The lender was brought to the brink of collapse after turmoil in the US banking sector reignited a selloff in its shares and caused customers to withdraw deposits.

Lehmann said he had believed that a “successful turnaround” of the bank was possible until the week the forced merger with UBS was announced. Credit Suisse unveiled a major overhaul of the bank in October.

“We wanted to put all our energy and our efforts into turning the situation around and putting the bank back on track. It pains me that we didn’t have the time to do so, and that in that fateful week in March our plans were disrupted,” Lehmann said.

“For that, I am truly sorry. I apologize that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years, and for disappointing you.”

Lehmann said the situation “deteriorated” heading into the weekend when the deal with UBS was finalized. “There were massive outflows of funds,” he noted.

The outflows accelerated after comments by the now former chairman of Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, who ruled out increasing the bank’s stake in the Swiss lender.

Shareholders voted to re-elect Lehmann as board chairman Tuesday. His reappointment was approved by 55.67% of those who voted, while 43.66% voted against. Shareholders approved all other board directors standing for re-election.

Credit Suisse’s compensation report, which sets out the bank’s pay policies, was accepted by 50.06% of shareholders who voted. A little under half of shareholders voted against accepting the report.

Norges Bank Investment Management, a top 10 shareholder in Credit Suisse, said earlier that it would vote against the re-election of Lehmann and six other directors at the bank.

The annual meeting comes just two days after Switzerland’s federal prosecutor said it would investigate whether any of the country’s criminal laws were breached by officials and executives at the two banks during the takeover proceedings.

The deal has left Switzerland’s economy exposed to a single massive lender, and has required $200 billion in liquidity and guarantees from the government and the Swiss National Bank.

UBS will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

