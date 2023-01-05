More nurses reach tentative contract agreement, but negotiations at five hospitals continue

By Samantha Beech, CNN

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has announced tentative agreements have been reached with two more hospitals — Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center — ahead of a planned Monday strike. The tentative agreements are in addition to that reached Sunday for union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Negotiations for more than 10,000 nurses at five other facilities are continuing through the week ahead of the planned strike, NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said at a briefing for reporters Thursday.

More than 1,300 nurses at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract, according to a statement from the NYSNA. Voting to ratify the contract begins Friday at Maimonides, the union said. The NYSNA is recommending members vote yes to ratify the contract, which increases nurse wages by 19.10% compounded over three years.

A tentative deal has also been reached at the Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, the union said.

Negotiations continue at BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Mount Sinai Morningside and West.

Mount Sinai announced it is starting to postpone some elective surgeries and appointments in preparation of the nurses strike.

