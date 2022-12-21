Santa’s house has soared 12% in value over the past year, Zillow says

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Even Santa’s fictional house is going up in price.

Zillow said Kris Kringle’s 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom North Pole property is now worth $1,154,137 — an increase of 12% over the past year. The home has soared in 77% in value compared to when Zillow first “listed” it six years ago, with its initial Zestimate coming in at just over $650,000.

St. Nick’s home, which Zillow says sits on 25 acres of property, was constructed in the 1800s is “steeped in Old World charm but thanks to a recent renovation, offers modern-day amenities.” Santa’s house includes many features home buyers love, including a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a gourmet kitchen for baking.

In addition to the bedrooms, there’s also a quiet study that has an “impressive writing desk is flanked by the same sewing table he used to make the original Teddy bear,” the listing reads.

No need to worry about the elves, either: They have their own “private accommodations” elsewhere on the property. Other features of this made up property include a tiny farmouse for dinner parties and a rustic mini cabin that is “made of hand hewn logs and brimming with personality.”

Zillow said in a press release that more than 3 million people have viewed the tongue-in-cheek house listing on its website, making it one of its most viewed homes. The Zestimate was determined by examining property prices in areas “as close to the North Pole as possible.”

