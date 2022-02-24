This key unemployment measure hasn’t been this low since 1970

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s jobs recovery didn’t lose steam in the new year and a key measure of jobless claims dropped to its lowest level since March 1970, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Continued claims for unemployment benefits, which count people who have filed for jobless aid for at least two weeks in a row, dropped just below 1.5 million in the week ending February 12, adjusted for seasonal swings, marking the lowest level since the week of March 14, 1970.

Last week’s initial jobless claims stood at 232,000, adjusted for seasonality.

