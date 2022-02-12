Simply irresistible: Idaho promotes the a-peel of potato perfume

By Jay Croft, CNN

Forget spices and jasmine.

The makers of a new perfume say they’re using the scent of something truly irresistible just in time for Valentine’s Day:

French fries.

Frites by Idaho is the limited-edition fragrance available only on the Idaho Potato Commission’s website.

The commission cites polling that suggests almost 90 percent of Americans can’t resist the smell of the salty, tasty side item.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,” explained Jamey Higham the commission’s president and CEO.

“This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry,” Higham says.

Frites by Idaho is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils, the commission’s site says. The 1.7-ounce crystalline bottle retails for $1.89, about the price of a large order of French fries.

You have to provide your own ketchup.

