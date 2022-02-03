Ford earnings hurt by chip shortage

by Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Ford reported an unexpected drop in its fourth quarter earnings, rather than the improved results expected by Wall Street, but the company promised it sees a better 2022 ahead.

The company reported income excluding special items of $1.1 billion, down from $1.4 billion on that same basis a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast earnings to increase to $1.7 billion.

Revenue at the company edged up 5% in the quarter to $37.7 billion, even as the number of cars it sold globally declined 11% to 1.1 million. The continuing shortage of chips and supply chain issues have forced most major automakers across the industry to temporarily close their factories and limit production during the quarter, causing tight inventories of new vehicles available to customers.

That, in turn, has pushed car prices to record highs, and reduced the need for automakers to offer incentives to attract buyers.

Analysts had believed that Ford would be able to match the results of some of its rivals — such as General Motors, which reported record earnings Tuesday — and increase profitability despite the supply chain issues.

The company said it expects its full-year operating earnings this year to be up 15% to 25% as some areas in its global operations that lost money in the quarter, such as Europe and China, return to profitability.

One piece of good news for Ford comes from its early $500 million investment in electric truck maker Rivian, which had a very successful initial public offering during the quarter.

That resulted in Ford reporting a one-time gain of $8.2 billion on its Rivian holdings in the quarter, and $9.1 billion for the full year. That potential windfall, on paper at least, along with other special items lifted Ford’s net income for the quarter to $12.3 billion, and for the full-year to $17.9 billion.

Still, Rivian shares have struggled so far this year, which generally has been a bad one for EV stocks. Ford’s holdings in Rivian, valued at $10.6 billion at the end of 2021, had fallen to $6.3 billion at the close of trading Wednesday.

Shares of Ford fell about 4% in volatile after-hours trading immediately after releasing its quarterly report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.