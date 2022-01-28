A key inflation measure rose the fastest in 40 years
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
A key measure of inflation rose 5.8% between December 2020 and December 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
It was the biggest advance since 1982.
Energy prices alone rose nearly 30% over the course of 2021, while food prices climbed 5.7%.
Stripping out those two components, the core consumer price index — which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation — rose 4.9% in the 12 months to December. That was the fastest price hike by that measure since 1983.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments