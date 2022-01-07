Jobs disappoint in December, but unemployment falls to 3.9%

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was the fewest jobs added in any month of 2021.

That was a major disappointment: Economists had forecast jobs growth of double that number.

Plus, earlier in the week, the ADP Employment Report counted more than 800,000 private sector jobs for December — boosting hopes for a strong finish to the year. That release is considered a bellwether for the official jobs report, though the two are not correlated.

The leisure and hospitality industry led job gains with a modest 53,000 added, but the industry remains down 1.2 million positions compared with pre-pandemic times. Professional and business services, manufacturing, construction and transportation and warehousing also added jobs last month.

But the understated gains send a clear message. The recovery still is not complete.

At year-end, the nation was still down 3.6 million jobs compared to before the pandemic, in February 2020.

Even so, 2021 will go down in history as a year of record-breaking jobs growth: America added 6.4 million jobs last year, the most since records started in 1939. Every single month brought jobs gains.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, marking a new pandemic-era low.

To be sure, 2020 was also a year of groundbreaking job gains. But accounting for the steep losses at the start of the pandemic, the economy still recorded a net loss of jobs that year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

