Need to hit a store on New Year’s Day? Here’s what’s open

It’s New Year’s Day, and many of us are probably staying cocooned in our homes, contemplating the year ahead. But others among us might need to go about our regular weekly routines, including venturing out to shop for groceries, diapers, treats for the pooch and picking up prescription refills.

If that’s the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores, even restaurants nationwide that are open for business on Jan 1, 2022.

But it might be prudent to check hours of operation at your local store. Several stores will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year’s Day.

Stores open on New Year’s Day

Grocery and stores:

Whole Foods

Safeway

Albertsons

Drug stores:

CVS

Walgreens

Rite Aid

Discounters:

Walmart

Target

BJ’s

Department stores:

Nordstrom

JC Penney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Home improvement and home goods stores:

Lowe’s

Bed, Bath & Beyond

IKEA

