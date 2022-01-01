Need to hit a store on New Year’s Day? Here’s what’s open
By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business
It’s New Year’s Day, and many of us are probably staying cocooned in our homes, contemplating the year ahead. But others among us might need to go about our regular weekly routines, including venturing out to shop for groceries, diapers, treats for the pooch and picking up prescription refills.
If that’s the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores, even restaurants nationwide that are open for business on Jan 1, 2022.
But it might be prudent to check hours of operation at your local store. Several stores will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year’s Day.
Stores open on New Year’s Day
Grocery and stores:
- Whole Foods
- Safeway
- Albertsons
Drug stores:
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Rite Aid
Discounters:
- Walmart
- Target
- BJ’s
Department stores:
- Nordstrom
- JC Penney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
Home improvement and home goods stores:
- Lowe’s
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- IKEA
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments