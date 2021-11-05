Pfizer shares soar on positive test results for Covid pill

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Shares of drug giant Pfizer surged more than 10% in early trading Friday after the company announced positive test results for an experimental pill it has developed to fight Covid-19.

Pfizer said the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients who were part of a trial taking the drug.

The news comes just a few days after Pfizer reported strong earnings and sales, thanks largely to the success of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech.

The US Food and Drug Administration also recently approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 5- to 11-year-old children.

But shares of BioNTech, which will report earnings next week, plunged in early trading Friday. So did shares of Pfizer’s Big Pharma rival Merck, which also is developing a Covid pill.

Moderna, another biotech that has its own Covid-19 vaccine, fell more than 10% in early trading Friday.

That follows a nearly 18% slide for the stock Thursday after Moderna announced weaker than expected results and a disappointing outlook due to production and shipment problems that will delay the deliveries of its vaccine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.