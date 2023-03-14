‘Reading Pays’ to award $100 to students who completed Pueblo’s reading challenge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO-- Students at Chavez-Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy and Swallows Charter Academy will be rewarded for reading their way to earning $100.

'Reading Pays,' is a summer reading program that pledges a $1 Million Reading Challenge to help encourage students to foster a love for reading.

The program offers Pueblo County youth the chance to earn $100 by checking out ten items from any Pueblo City-County Library (PCCLD) location.

Students are required to then submit a response to what they read, listened to, or watched.

More than 445 students at Chavez-Huerta successfully completed the challenge, each earning $100.

Swallows Charter Academy saw 493 students complete the challenge.

Completion certificates and the $100 vouchers will be handed out during each of the school’s assemblies: