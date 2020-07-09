Manitou Springs Library seeks to move temporarily, to provide better disabled access at existing location

Money

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Library was one of three built locally in the early 1900s by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, but it will temporarily move to a new location for the first time since it opened in 1910.

The small, two-story library must move because it doesn't meet requirements of the American with Disabilities Act. A complaint recently filed, forced officials to close the library to everything but curbside service.

The library has limited space, only one small restroom in the basement, and no elevators or ramps that would provide easier access to the disabled. In recent years, officials have provided disabled access at one side door that has access only to the basement.

Estimates are that getting the library completely ADA compliant would cost between $500,000 and $2.1 million.

At a meeting earlier this week, the Manitou Springs City Council -- which owns the building -- voted to end its lease agreement with the Pikes Peak Library District, the manager of the facility. The library staff is allowed to remain until a temporary location is found, hopefully before the end of the year.

The most likely option is for the library to move a few blocks east down Manitou Avenue, into part of the Manitou Art Center. In that location, the library would have its own space for some services and share space and services with the center.

Center and library officials will meet later this month to discuss the possibility further, but both sides appear to support the idea.

Some residents are worried that once vacated, the Carnegie library building will close permanently, be sold or converted into another use.

But Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said Thursday that the library will eventually return to its original location, as soon as officials agree on what upgrades to make and how to pay for them.

The city recently started collecting revenue for a tax dedicated to the library and other community projects, but it may take several years to generate enough money to pay for library improvements.

Carnegie donated money to build nearly 1,700 libraries in the U.S. between 1883 and 1929. The philanthropist built 35 libraries in Colorado. Two other Carnegie libraries, known for distinct architectural styles, are in Old Colorado City and downtown Colorado Springs.