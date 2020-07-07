Money Matters: Colorado Springs Gordmans closing its doors

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Gordmans store in Colorado Springs will close by early September.

Stage Stores, the company that owns Gordmans, filed for bankruptcy in May.

Gordmans is located on Southgate Road and is currently offering 30-50% off original prices. It's likely the price cuts will go deeper the closer we get to closing.

If you have a gift card to Gordmans, you are out of luck. All Gordmans gift cards expired on June 13.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Gordmans location click here.