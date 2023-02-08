Eateries and wineries celebrating Valentine’s Day across Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Looking to get out of town this Valentine's Day? Several eateries in the Denver area are offering holiday specials for people whether they're on a date, solo, or with friends.

Below are a few places to hit up this Valentine's Day.

Bezel Cocktail Lounge

Located along the 16th St. Mall, Bezel Cocktail Lounge is featuring a brand-new cocktail special for Valentine's Day called Rose Colored Glasses. The drink made up of Glendalough Rose Gin, Lee’s Spirits Rose Liquor, Lillet Blanc, and Lavender Bitters is meant for everyone to enjoy.

Those looking to spend the night can book Sheraton's Love at the Lodge package.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Looking for an early Valentine's or Galentine's Day at home? Blanco Cocina + Cantina at 9th and Colorado is offering 20% off all catering orders on Sunday, February 12. Blanco's is offering party package options which include: Nacho Bar, Taco Fiesta, What the Fajita, The Whole Enchilada, Burrito Box, and DIY Burrito Bowl, along with a plethora of appetizer and side options. Margarita Mixes are also available through catering. Pre-orders are available now and will end on February 10. Order at this link.

For those wanting to dine out on Valentine's Day, which also happens to be Taco Tuesday, Blanco just launched an all-day Happy Hour Monda through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring $5 Margaritas and Sangrias.

Citizen Rail

Citizen Rail, tucked away at Denver's Union Station, is offering multiple nights for a cozy Valentine's Day dinner. Beginning Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, Chef Christan Graves and his team are offering a la cart specials for the holiday including Petite Filet + Lobster with asparagus, pomp puree, and bourbon sauce, and Potato Cake + Alder Smoked Sturgeon with bacon, caviar, apple and crème fraîche.

Colorado Wine

The Colorado Wine Board is encouraging wine lovers to try something new this Valentine's Day; local mead wine! Meads range from dry to sweet and pair with spicy foods or desserts. There are 15 mead producers in Colorado including Redstone Meadery, Colorado Cellars, Meadery of the Rockies, Antelope Ridge, Cloud City Modern Mead, Dragon Meadery, Drekar Meadery, Savannah Bee Company, Queen Bee Brews, Honnibrook, Hunters Moon Meadery, Kold Prairie Mead, Mad Marmot Meadery, Meadkrieger, Miracle Stag Meadery, and Zanamiel.

Carboy Winery Breckenridge West Elks AVA

Sauvage Spectrum Estate Winery BookCliff Vineyards - Boulder Winery and Tasting Room

For more details on local mead and where to find it, click here.