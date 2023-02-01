Dunkin’ Donuts offering sweet treats for Colorado Springs this Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back holiday-inspired treats.

Patrons can enjoy Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, paired with heart-shaped donuts. Plus, candy lovers can find Dunkin' x Frankford Candy in grocery stores.

Dunkin' Retail 23

Dunkin' is also releasing the Brownie Batter Signature Latte, a Member Exclusive beverage. Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.

Beginning Feb. 1, Dunkin' has a special offer for rewards members of half-dozen donuts for $3. This lasts through Feb. 12. People can sign up for rewards by creating a free account on the Dunkin' app or clicking here.

Guests can add some shimmer to their Valentine's Day with Dunkin's brand-new tumblers. Choose from a rosy, pink tumbler with glitter or a clear tumbler with silver and orange glitter, both with a heart-shaped straw.

