Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory preparing for Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Valentine’s Day is weeks away and the people at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory are hard at work ensuring sweet treats will be available for everyone this holiday.

KRDO had the chance to speak with Robin Frier, the general manager for the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Old Colorado City, at 2431 Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

Frier provided insight into how they’re preparing for Valentine’s Day and what chocolate lovers should know.

KRDO: How busy is it for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during Valentine’s Day?

Robin Frier: It’s really busy. Christmas is busy, but Valentine's is busy in like three days because it’s so condensed as far as shopping goes. The best practices that we've learned is to make sure that we get our strawberries in ahead of time and get them washed and prepped. Strawberries are our biggest seller for Valentine’s Day.

KRDO: Do you recommend people get their orders in early? Will there be available items for people who wait?

RF: We have chocolate leading up to the day of Valentine’s Day. It might be a little bit of slim pickings if you wait for the last day. However, for strawberries, we recommend you order ahead of time to make sure we have them because sometimes supplies get low and we don’t want to run out.

KRDO: How much chocolate do you think you sell during Valentine’s Day?

RF: We have two locations, we have one in Old Colorado City and we have one at the Shops at Briargate. And between the two locations, I’d say we sell close to about 500, 600 boxes of chocolates. We sell about 3,000 strawberries on one day alone.

KRDO: What are your favorite items sold here at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

RF: Oh goodness. Personally, I like more of our everyday line. We do have specialty chocolates that come in. There’s a new one that we got this year, it’s a strawberry pretzel caramel bear - delicious.

KRDO: In your mind, what is the ideal box of chocolate?

RF: All my favorites, of course, which we can do. If your Valentine likes specific items you can come in and pick anything as little or as much as you want and package it up nice for you.

KRDO: So you can give custom-made boxes of chocolate?

RF: Yes.

KRDO: Can you elaborate on some of the options you offer?

RF: Some people just like truffles, red velvet truffles specifically. So we can make a nice box of just those. We also have bears, which are nuts, caramel, and chocolate. English toffy, creams, buttermilks with cream centers with different flavors in it. Mints, pretzels, anything!

KRDO: Are most of the items sold here also made here?

RF: We make about 40% of it here. A lot of our stuff that we make here are the apples and the strawberries and a couple of the case items. A lot of our other stuff comes from the main factory in Durango, Colorado.

KRDO: Anything else you’d like people to know about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

RF: We’re family-owned and operated, have been for the last 22 years. This location in Old Colorado City, we just celebrated our 40th year last July. And our shop in Briarage location celebrated its 20th year in August of last year. Thanks to the Colorado Springs community of course.

