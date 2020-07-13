Officials in Colorado Springs, El Paso County to announce start of $128 million in road projects to help local military installations

Archive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, a year after plans were announced for four key road projects to improve access and mobility for area military installations, local leaders will officially kick off construction.

At 3 p.m., officials will gather at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs to start the Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Projects.

The projects include a mile of safety improvements along Highway 94 near Schriever Air Force Base, widening a mile of South Academy Boulevard between Interstate 25 and Bradley Road, 7.5 miles of safety and infrastructure upgrades on I-25 between South Academy and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, and improving access to Fort Carson’s Gate 19.

Local funds will finance the bulk of the estimated $128.5 million price tag. Officials applied for a $25 million federal grant to pay for some of the work, but the grant allocated a lesser amount -- $18 million.

The projects will be completed gradually and take up to 10 years to complete.

When officials announced the projects at an event hosted by Gov. Jared Polis last year, they said the projects would be an advantage in the area’s effort to attract the Defense Department’s new Space Command.

The projects also are designed to help local military installations better handle growth and improve transportation in the area’s growing community.