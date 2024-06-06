KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Orange is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old orange tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Meet Orange! He’s a bit shy, but once he gets to know you, Orange promises to be your best friend. Orange is a sweet and friendly boy who loves a good cuddle. He just might need some extra time to adjust to his new surroundings at home.

Orange prefers to be the only cat in your home. Yes, he does understand that he is also a cat, but feline friends would only take away the attention from him. Speaking of attention, Orange likes butt scratches, playing with wand toys, cuddling on your lap, and sleeping on the pillow next to you.

Want to know more about Orange? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.