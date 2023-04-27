KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Grandma Dorothy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is an eight-year-old red Chow Chow that came in as a stray and is now looking for her retirement home.

Grandma Dorothy is all about the retirement lifestyle and relaxing! She enjoys slow walks outside, but she also wouldn’t turn down a night indoors to rest on the couch. Grandma Dorothy has a sweet personality, but she isn’t afraid of some “me” time to herself.

She is on the older side, so Grandma Dorothy would do better in a quieter or mature home. She can also be cranky when she’s tired and will do best in a home as the only dog and without children.

Want to know more about Grandma Dorothy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.