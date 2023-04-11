KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Skip to Content
Mia is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old white and black English Pointer mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now waiting patiently to find a new home.

Mia might be shy when meeting new people at first, so she might prefer a quieter or mature home. But once she warms up to you, you’ll see her sweet and happy personality come out!

Mia lives up to the English Pointer breed and she likes to point at birds when she’s outside. Mia loves to go on walks outside where she can explore and sniff the outdoors. Other dogs can make her uncomfortable, so she may do best in a home as the only dog.

Want to know more about Mia? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005. 

