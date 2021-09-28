KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Some dogs just don’t get a lot of attention for one reason or another. We’re so fortunate to have Pet of the Weeks to get these lesser-seen adoptable animals some publicity. One such dog is Joseph, an 8-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. He is currently our longest canine resident in Pueblo, having been at the shelter for three weeks. He was found by Animal Law Enforcement and came in as a stray. After a week of searching for his owner, he was placed up for adoption. This is a sweet, senior pet who is mild mannered and loves to go for walks. He seems to be anxious and fearful around other dogs, so we recommend he be an only dog or with someone who has time to properly acquaint him with his new siblings. His adoption fee has been waived in an effort to get him into a home soon. As always, that includes vaccinations, voucher for a veterinary exam, microchip and a 1-year-dog-license.

Want to know more about Joseph? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.