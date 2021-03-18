KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Meet beautiful KitKit, the new love of your life! KitKit is a Turkish Angora, which means she has a beautiful white coat and eyes that are two different colors. KitKit came into HSPPR because her owner couldn’t care for her anymore, so now KitKit is looking for a special new home that loves her catitude as much as we do. 4-year-old KitKit is the queen of the house, and she knows it! She likes attention on her terms, so she’s looking for a mature, cat-experienced home that knows how to treat a lady. She seems to get along with other kitties as well. If you think this beauty could be a good match for your family, come visit with KitKit for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about KitKit? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.