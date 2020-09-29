KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meet Bindy! She came into our shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. She has a bit of cattitude, but she’s also very sweet. She LOVES to play and would do best with lots of toys and scheduled playtime in her new home. Bindy is an overstimulated cat, meaning she goes from 0 to 10 very quickly. However, if you get to know her and her body language, she’s a wonderful companion!

Want to know more about Bindy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.