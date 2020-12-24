Most Colorado movie theaters remain closed but preparing for impacts of industry changes

Movies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When a new blockbuster movie is coming out, are you a traditionalist who will watch it at a theater?

Or are you part of the new generation that would rather watch it at home via one of the many online streaming services?

It's a decision that more customers will face, and part of a trend that is already changing how movies are released -- and may ultimately have significant impacts on the theater industry.

On Christmas Day, Warner Brothers Pictures will release WW84, the second movie featuring the comic book heroine Wonder Woman. But the movie also will be simultaneously released on the HBO Max streaming service for the first month of release.

Warner Bros. is believed to be the first major studio to do such a release of a new film. But for now, the trend is somewhat moot because most theaters remain closed due to health restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only theater known to be open in Colorado is the 4 Mile Cinema in Cañon City. It closed for Christmas Eve but will be open on Christmas Day and will show WW84.

Once more theaters reopen, the questions are: Will other studios follow Warner's example? And if so, will it mean the beginning of the end for movie theaters?

The theater industry is already struggling because of the pandemic. The National Association of Theatre Owners recently conducted a Save Your Cinema campaign, asking customers to write to congress and ask for more financial assistance.

This week's approval of a new economic stimulus package for the industry is believed to offer funding for small theater chains and independent movie houses but none for major theater chains.

The trend began in April, early in the pandemic, when Universal Pictures released Trolls World Tour, a sequel to the 2016 movie Trolls. Trolls World Tour had a limited theatrical release but was largely released in the On Demand format.

The movie did so well in On Demand viewings that Universal officials reportedly said they made more money in the first week of release than they would have made in a month at theaters. It also led the studio to consider doing more simultaneous releases of films.

That idea was opposed by many theater chains, especially AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, who said they would not show any Universal movies in protest. Theater chains also were unhappy that Universal made the simultaneous release decision without consulting them first.

In July, AMC and Universal reached an agreement that shortened the time a new release could be streamed from 90 days to 17 days, and that AMC would receive an unspecified percentage of future On Demand sales.

Reportedly, some of the cast from Trolls World Tour weren't told about the movie's simultaneous release on ON Demand, and were trying to obtain the actors' bonuses they would have received if the movie had done well as an exclusive theatrical release.