Gas Prices

Gas prices continue to decline in Colorado Springs, following national trends

MGN
Published 6:13 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is down 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices continue to fall in Denver and Fort Collins where the averages are $2.84/gallon and $3.08/gallon respectively. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state of Colorado is $3.00/gallon, down eight cents from last week.

Gas Prices

Alex Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

