Colorado gas prices fell 51 cents since last year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The average price of gasoline in Colorado this week is averaging $3.42/g according to GasBuddy’s report.
The average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 13.6 cents per gallon since last week.
Last month, gas prices were down 58.8 cents per gallon, and a year ago today, gas prices were lower by 51 cents per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs, yesterday, was priced at $2.95/g and the most expensive was $3.89/g.
The lowest price for gas in the state yesterday was $2.73/g while the highest was $4.71/g.
That’s a difference of $1.98/g.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon from the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon today.
The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago:
- April 3, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
- April 3, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
- April 3, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)
- April 3, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
- April 3, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
- April 3, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
- April 3, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)
- April 3, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
- April 3, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
- April 3, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)