Gas prices continue to drop in Colorado Springs, down 14 cents in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices around Colorado Springs continue to drop. According to GasBuddy, the average cost of fuel in the city is $3.73/g as of March 20.

GasBuddy reports prices fell 14.2 cents since last week, 39.8 cents since last month, and 17.9 cents from a year ago today.

The cheapest station for gas in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.14/g yesterday and the most expensive came to around $4.19/g.

Statewide, gas prices saw a difference of $2.82/g as the lowest station was priced at $2.17/g and the highest was almost $4.99/g.

Below is a look at gas prices in Colorado Springs for the last ten years:

March 20, 2022: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 20, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

March 20, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

March 20, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 20, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

March 20, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 20, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 20, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 20, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 20, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

As of Monday, nationwide gas prices averaged $3.40/g, which indicates gas prices in Colorado Springs are .33 cents higher than the national average.

GasBuddy reports nationwide prices of gas are down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week, up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 82.9 cents per gallon lower at the same time last year.