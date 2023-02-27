Colorado Springs gas prices fall slightly, still well above national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data provided by GasBuddy, the average gas prices in Colorado Springs fell 5.3 cents over the last week.

Data shows the average cost as of Monday, Feb. 27 is $4.06/g. While gas prices fell slightly, prices in Colorado Springs are 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 69.5 cents per gallon higher than in 2022.

According to data, the lowest recorded price in the state Sunday was $3.23/g while the highest was $5.49/g. In Denver, the average cost is $4.02/g, down eight cents per gallon from last week.

Additionally, the national average of gasoline continues to remain far below the Pikes Peak region, averaging at $3.33/g Monday.

GasBuddy data shows the following price of gas within the last ten years in Colorado Springs:

February 27, 2022: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

February 27, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

February 27, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 27, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 27, 2018: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

February 27, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 27, 2016: $1.59/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 27, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

February 27, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

February 27, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

For more information on GasBuddy, and to track gas prices locally, click here.